Chicken High-Fiving a Taco

Chicken High-Fiving a Taco food process drawing fun taco chicken funny sketch
unused concept requested by client for a t-shirt

kinda think we should have gone ahead and produced it . . .

Posted on Jul 12, 2016
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
