Kate Ferrara

Kipona Festival Brand

Kate Ferrara
Kate Ferrara
Hire Me
  • Save
Kipona Festival Brand patch seal native american harrisburg water bridge identity brand logo festival kipona housebuilt
Download color palette

An option we presented for the rebrand of a yearly festival that happens in Harrisburg.

This is the 100 year anniversary so we focused on a mark that could showcase that but also be reused in future years.

--------------------

Made with Heather Heigel

#housebuilt
house.andculture.com
Follow us @houseandculture

Kate Ferrara
Kate Ferrara
Design Thinker 💡 Miller Lite Drinker 🍺
Hire Me

More by Kate Ferrara

View profile
    • Like