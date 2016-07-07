Mike Włodarski

Clothes of London

Clothes of London streetwear e-commerce online store ecommerce web design website
Hello world!
Today I want to show you one of my “for fun” projects. I’ve redesigned one of my favourite online stores. I do the shopping there very often, but I don’t like their website a little bit. I thought it could be fun to redesign it by myself : ) It’s clean, simple and looks modern now.
What do you think? All feedback will be very helpful!
Press “L” if you like it : )

Posted on Jul 7, 2016
Mike Włodarski
Senior Product Designer
