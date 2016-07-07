Blast Monkeys Forever Android App Icon

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the world famous Blast Monkeys game icon (in blue) I had the fortune of designing with my friend Angelo Yazar at Yobonja. The original app has been downloaded over 12 million times and nominated at World Mobile Congress in 2012 with the icon representing the game in the #1 spot on Android during Summer 2011!
This version of the game features an endless single vertical level instead of a worlds and encapsulated levels approach.
Blast Monkeys Forever is available on Google Play
The FREE original version is available on Google Play
The FREE original version is available on the App Store