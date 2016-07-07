Blast Monkeys Forever Android App Icon

This is the world famous Blast Monkeys game icon (in blue) I had the fortune of designing with my friend Angelo Yazar at Yobonja. The original app has been downloaded over 12 million times and nominated at World Mobile Congress in 2012 with the icon representing the game in the #1 spot on Android during Summer 2011!

This version of the game features an endless single vertical level instead of a worlds and encapsulated levels approach.

Blast Monkeys Forever is available on Google Play

The FREE original version is available on Google Play

The FREE original version is available on the App Store