Retrographic

Blast Monkeys iOS App Icon

Retrographic
Blast Monkeys iOS App Icon ui app icon famous success child android blast monkeys cannon monkey blast yobonja
This is the world famous Blast Monkeys game icon I had the fortune of designing with my friend Angelo Yazar at Yobonja. The app has been downloaded over 12 million times and nominated at World Mobile Congress in 2012 with the icon representing the game in the #1 spot on Android during Summer 2011!

The FREE version is still available on the Apple App Store

The FREE Android version can be downloaded here

Rebound of
Tap Party 1 & Tap Party 2 iOS5 app icons
By 7
Posted on Jul 7, 2016
Retrographic
Retrographic
