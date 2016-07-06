7
Sprocket Android 1.1 Web & Holo

ui screenshot placeholder blog tumblr instagram bicycle sprocket webview web holo android
These are screenshots of the original app I programmed as a placeholder on Google Play. This version featured a holo actionbar with refresh action as well as an HTML-page error resource.

The two screens are actually the Tumblr webview the app was pointed at and the Instagram content webview with actions.

This is still in the Sprocket Bicycle App on Android

