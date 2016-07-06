Sprocket Android 1.1 Web & Holo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
These are screenshots of the original app I programmed as a placeholder on Google Play. This version featured a holo actionbar with refresh action as well as an HTML-page error resource.
The two screens are actually the Tumblr webview the app was pointed at and the Instagram content webview with actions.
Check out the full retrospective on Behance
This is still in the Sprocket Bicycle App on Android