BrandYourself Homepage

Been dying to post some stuff from HOUSE's new partnership with BrandYourself.
Working through some homepage options as sort of "style tiles". We are really feeling the featured, darker layout.
See attached for some of the other options we played with.
--------------------
Made with Heather Heigel
#housebuilt
house.andculture.com
Follow us @houseandculture