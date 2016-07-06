Kate Ferrara



BrandYourself Homepage brandyourself blue design website homepage style ux ui housebuilt interface
  1. brandyourself.png
  2. BY-Home-5a_2x.png
  3. BY-Home-4a_2x.png
  4. BY-Home-3a_2x.png

Been dying to post some stuff from HOUSE's new partnership with BrandYourself.

Working through some homepage options as sort of "style tiles". We are really feeling the featured, darker layout.

See attached for some of the other options we played with.

--------------------

Made with Heather Heigel

#housebuilt
house.andculture.com
Follow us @houseandculture

Posted on Jul 6, 2016


