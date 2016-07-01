Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shauna Haider

Rock n Roll Bride Magazine

Shauna Haider
Shauna Haider
  • Save
Rock n Roll Bride Magazine magazine editorial print
Download color palette

Issue 8! Catching up on sharing projects after a busy few months. Check out more of the issue here:

http://www.wearebranch.com/project-spotlight-rock-n-roll-bride-magazine-issue-8/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2016
Shauna Haider
Shauna Haider

More by Shauna Haider

View profile
    • Like