Gas Station

Gas Station cars car plug go tank pump green electric oil fuel station gas
When is the big transition going to happen? I'm a bit done with fossil fuels. Electric driving doesn't come without its costs either, but it's already way better. So f*ck cars, and f*ck gas stations (or at least re-purpose them).

Posted on Jul 1, 2016
