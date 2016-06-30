Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
human.jpg

Animasean

human.jpg
human.jpg
Hire Me
  • Save
Animasean microsite minimal simple motion triangle website
Animasean microsite minimal simple motion triangle website
Animasean microsite minimal simple motion triangle website
Animasean microsite minimal simple motion triangle website
Animasean microsite minimal simple motion triangle website
Animasean microsite minimal simple motion triangle website
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-animasean.jpg
  2. animasean-06_2x.jpg
  3. animasean-02_2x.jpg
  4. animasean-08_2x.jpg
  5. animasean-03_2x.jpg
  6. animasean-04_2x.jpg

animasean.tv is a microsite I designed and built for a talented friend on tight timelines, Sean Proctor.

Check out animasean.tv

Follow me on twitter @thehumanjpg
New folio humanjpg.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2016
human.jpg
human.jpg
Designer
Hire Me

More by human.jpg

View profile
    • Like