Sprocket Android 1.4.05 Video Notification

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was an Instagram video post I did to announce our app stabilization update, which does not sound exciting until you realize it no longer crashes all the time. Ha
Check out the Instagram video post here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BHJdaQ3D7DO/?taken-by=sprocketblog
Get the fixed 1.4.05 version of Sprocket on Android here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en