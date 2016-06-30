Real Deal Holyfield Snapshot

Trending designs to inspire you
Almost 19 years ago to the day, Mike Tyson viciously bit off Evander Holyfield's ear in the middle of a boxing match.
This is a more expansive take on a previous idea titled "History Snapshots." This time around I went a little more in-depth and created a timeline of events starting from Holyfield's heart breaking disqualification in the Olympics up until he lost a chuck of ear. This layout was heavily influenced by print and editorial designs and a pretty large departure from my normal design comfort zone.
Once again, I used Semplice to bring the page to life. I'm still surprised by how flexible it can be.
Be sure to check out the attachments and the live site below.
