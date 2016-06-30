Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alex Filippone

Real Deal Holyfield Snapshot

Real Deal Holyfield Snapshot illustrator photoshop user interface ui vintage boxing semplice web design editorial
Almost 19 years ago to the day, Mike Tyson viciously bit off Evander Holyfield's ear in the middle of a boxing match.

This is a more expansive take on a previous idea titled "History Snapshots." This time around I went a little more in-depth and created a timeline of events starting from Holyfield's heart breaking disqualification in the Olympics up until he lost a chuck of ear. This layout was heavily influenced by print and editorial designs and a pretty large departure from my normal design comfort zone.

Once again, I used Semplice to bring the page to life. I'm still surprised by how flexible it can be.

Be sure to check out the attachments and the live site below.
www.alexfilippone.com/holyfield

