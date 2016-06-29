Jonathan Schubert

Patches

Jonathan Schubert
Jonathan Schubert
Hire Me
  • Save
Patches badge seal apparel typography type patch
Download color palette

Been working on some really fun patches lately...

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2016
Jonathan Schubert
Jonathan Schubert
Howdy
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Schubert

View profile
    • Like