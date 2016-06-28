Trending designs to inspire you
Safe Space is a project concept that arose from the Orlando shooting and from other tragic incidents that occur. Due to those unsafe conditions we can't speak or make it audibly known to others that we are in danger. As I continue working on this project, I will add more screens for the user resources and other features' functionality.