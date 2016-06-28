Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kazi Mohammed Erfan

Sub Assist Survey Analytics UI/UX

Sub Assist Survey Analytics UI/UX dashboard flat graph pie chart stats ui web app analytic metrics interface
Hey dribbblers!
Here's a glimpse of my new web app dashboard project.

- Click for 2x views.
- If you like it, then press 'L' button .. ;)

Follow me on
Behance | Instagram | Envato | Creativemarket

- Have a project in mind, then drop me a line at :- kazimohammederfan@gmail.com

Thanks ... :)

Posted on Jun 28, 2016
