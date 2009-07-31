Rich Thornett

PatientsLikeMe ALS Stickman

Rich Thornett
Rich Thornett
  • Save
PatientsLikeMe ALS Stickman patientslikeme als stickman
Download color palette

This stickman graphic provides a terse display of the status of an ALS patient as measured by the Funcational Rating Survey.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2009
Rich Thornett
Rich Thornett
Co-founder of Dribbble

More by Rich Thornett

View profile
    • Like