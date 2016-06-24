Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jessica Leavitt
IBM Cloud Tools For Swift folders projects onboarding icon illustration swift cloud ibm
I had the chance to work on some fun illustrations for a recent project called IBM Cloud Tools For Swift. Shoutout to @Jacob Cummings for the slick BluePic and Kitura logos!

IBM Cloud Tools for Swift is a beta macOS app with a simple interface for deploying, managing and monitoring end-to-end Swift applications.

You can learn more about it here - http://ibm.biz/cloud-swift

Posted on Jun 24, 2016
