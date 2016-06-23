J Gallardo

Axe sticker

J Gallardo
J Gallardo
  • Save
Axe sticker lumberjack wood axe sticker
Download color palette

Sticker sold at San Diego zine fest 2016

Process
* Source: found drawing in an old carpentry book, cut out and collected into an inspiration journal, took picture and uploaded to computer.
* Photoshop: erased background
* Illustrator: vectorized drawing, exported as .png
* Web based tool from vendor for sticker creation
https://stickerapp.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2016
J Gallardo
J Gallardo

More by J Gallardo

View profile
    • Like