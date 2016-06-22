Dropbox Comments on Mobile

So, it's my last day at Dropbox...

I'm super happy to have been a part of Dropbox's shift from a file storage company to team productivity company. This and a few other projects that have not been released yet were my last contributions to the Dropbox product.

I'm really excited for what the team is cookin' up. Upon accepting my job offer, I don't think I realized how much I'd learn while at Dropbox. Everything from a proper product design process to the soft skills required for working with people from all around the world.

The next Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/productivity

