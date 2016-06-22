William Hu

HK Airport App [Concept]

HK Airport App [Concept] ui interface hk airport black dark simple ios clean app concept
Hello Dribbblers,

Haven't posted anything for a year! Here's a redesign concept of HK Airport's app that I'm doing for fun. It's my first time using Sketch, so don't expect the quality to be perfect :3

Real pixel provided. Cheers!

Posted on Jun 22, 2016
