People Of The World

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We needed simple illustrations of a variety of characters from around the world. I used the photographic references from the client's database to create 25 unique male and female adult characters.