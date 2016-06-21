Dan Lehman
People Of The World

People Of The World outfit character people simple line illustration
We needed simple illustrations of a variety of characters from around the world. I used the photographic references from the client's database to create 25 unique male and female adult characters.

Posted on Jun 21, 2016
