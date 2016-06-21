Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vinnie

Header Navigation Bar - Horse Racing Application

I recently built a few components for a horse-racing web application for the Genius Sports Group. This is the navigation header bar which I originally designed in Sketch and then built using HTML, Javascript and SCSS.

Posted on Jun 21, 2016
