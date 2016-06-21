7
Retrographic

Sprocket Android 1.4.05 App Invite Sale Button

Retrographic
Sprocket Android 1.4.05 App Invite Sale Button
Looks like the Google/Firebase App Invite API does not let us track who is receiving the email/SMS recommendations so we can check them off our list. Changed the invite button to a counter that we can adjust as we monitor our Firebase Analytics.

Check out my Sprocket bicycle marketplace app on Android:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Retrographic
Retrographic
We make a bicycle marketplace

