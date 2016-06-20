Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sprocket Android 1.0 Placeholder Interface

Sprocket Android 1.0 Placeholder Interface hack android news development ux ui compass feed blog instagram tumblr sprocket
These are screenshots of the original app that was coded to take up the name space on Google Play. Initially we did not know what to put up so we made a compass app, but the code was so shoddy that all 4 test devices showed north in different directions. :P I decided to code a webview and pointed it at the Tumblr mirror of Sprocket Blog. Thats how it all started in 2014!

The feature still lives on as the news feed in the current Android app
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Posted on Jun 20, 2016
