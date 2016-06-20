Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sprocket Android 1.4.04 Marketplace Connection Error

Sprocket Android 1.4.04 Marketplace Connection Error material android glitch wheel illustration ux ui server connection network error sprocket
New network/connection errors with the glitchy wheel now show up inside the activity instead of taking over the entire interface.

Hopefully you dont see the server connection error, but the Sprocket bicycle marketplace is available here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

We make a bicycle marketplace

