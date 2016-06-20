Sprocket Android 1,4 Sell Bike Button

The button appears in different places between the bike catalog and the bike marketplace content pages. Looking up any bikes information may be done with the intent to sell it, so the button should be prominent.

However most people looking at bikes in an explicitly buying area are shopping and not interested in selling and are not likely to be looking at a year-make-model of a bike they own. Therefore the sell buttons in the marketplace are present at the bottom of the scrollview and also free up the space to show a "view similar bikes to buy" button next to the buy button, when available.

Check out this UX in action in Sprocket here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en