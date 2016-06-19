Adnan Puzic

UI/UX Design Elements

Adnan Puzic
Adnan Puzic
Hire Me
  • Save
UI/UX Design Elements icons graph badge dashboard elements design ux ui
UI/UX Design Elements icons graph badge dashboard elements design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. dribbble_shot.jpg
  2. dribbble_shot_large.jpg

Few design elements from a really fun project I'm currently working on

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2016
Adnan Puzic
Adnan Puzic
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Adnan Puzic

View profile
    • Like