Sprocket Microsoft Reactor Video Notification

Watch as we sit down for a behind the scenes with Microsoft Reactor Weekly in San Francisco. Learn about Sprocket 1.4, new features and a retrospective on how we got to market.
Wearing shades because some driver shot me in the eye the day before, while I was out riding :(
Full video on our Sprocket YouTube channel:
www.YouTube.com/watch?V=y1UfUueOG0s
or at
Microsoft Channel 9 Blog: Reactor Weekly
https://channel9.msdn.com/blogs/tandt/MSFTReactor-Weekly-Special-Guest-Sprocket-0-to-55000
Get the Sprocket bicycle info/marketplace app here
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en