Sprocket Android 1.4.1 Tab & Overlay Navigation

Sprocket's navigation hierarchy is starting to get deep. Figured out this top-tab navigation drawer system based on what Google Play Store app is already doing by referencing its two tabs in the drawer.

+ gave our bicyclists a passive reminder with actions to promote us any time they navigate anywhere :D

Check out the Sprocket bike info/marketplace app here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en