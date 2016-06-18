Sprocket Android 1.4.1 Tab & Overlay Navigation

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Sprocket's navigation hierarchy is starting to get deep. Figured out this top-tab navigation drawer system based on what Google Play Store app is already doing by referencing its two tabs in the drawer.
+ gave our bicyclists a passive reminder with actions to promote us any time they navigate anywhere :D
Check out the Sprocket bike info/marketplace app here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en