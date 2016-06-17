Sphere App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Sphere is all about planning to succeed and taking action against that goal. Whether or not you want to transform your body, lose fat, or build muscle, it all starts with tiny habits, chipping away at your over-arching goal.
For this reason, Sphere is premised on making what you've committed to transparent. When you complete a workout, track it and post a photo, you're letting the world know you tackled your goal. If you get lazy and skip your workout, your profile will emit a red beacon, begging others to come encourage you to get back in the gym.
Team responsible for most of where Sphere landed visually and from a UX perspective. This was a project that never went live :( See more at www.getsphere.io
Product Director: Preston Lewis
Lead / Senior Product Designer: Greg Becker
Senior Product Designer: Corey Michaud