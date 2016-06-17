Sprocket Android 1.4.05 List Bike 4 App Invite

7
To make the Sprocket bicycle marketplace more attractive, were adding a free listing button that leverages Google App Invites. Let a friend know about our app through Google's app invite screen and Sprocket will post your bike sale on our server for free.

Check out the current bicycle marketplace build here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Posted on Jun 17, 2016
Retrograhic - We make a bicycle marketplace

