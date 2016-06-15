Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
DesignCue

Camera Smile 2

DesignCue
DesignCue
Hire Us
  • Save
Camera Smile 2 circle day picture photo startup smile camera
Download color palette

Created this as part of the three pictogram. It's also meant to be a "smiling face" and a "camera." It'll be part of a much larger project that is going to really benefit Atlanta!

Img 9842
Rebound of
Camera Smile
By DesignCue
View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2016
DesignCue
DesignCue
Hire Us

More by DesignCue

View profile
    • Like