Signup Page — Framer Prototype

Just a wee prototype to help explain an idea around our signup page for our Bitbucket | @Atlassian beta. We tested older iterations of this page and learned some basics:

- Paragraph text > checked bullet points

- VCS auth image of what to expect next > social proof

- Next steps diagram > VCS auth image



And so our signup page gradually evolved into this design. Subtle, this prototype highlights a VCS within the next steps diagram based on the button you hover. We just shipped a landing page, and this signup page to follow.