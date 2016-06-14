Daniel Beere

Signup Page — Framer Prototype

Signup Page — Framer Prototype
Just a wee prototype to help explain an idea around our signup page for our Bitbucket | @Atlassian beta. We tested older iterations of this page and learned some basics:

- Paragraph text > checked bullet points
- VCS auth image of what to expect next > social proof
- Next steps diagram > VCS auth image

And so our signup page gradually evolved into this design. Subtle, this prototype highlights a VCS within the next steps diagram based on the button you hover. We just shipped a landing page, and this signup page to follow.

Posted on Jun 14, 2016
