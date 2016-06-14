Signup Page — Framer Prototype

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just a wee prototype to help explain an idea around our signup page for our Bitbucket | @Atlassian beta. We tested older iterations of this page and learned some basics:
- Paragraph text > checked bullet points
- VCS auth image of what to expect next > social proof
- Next steps diagram > VCS auth image
And so our signup page gradually evolved into this design. Subtle, this prototype highlights a VCS within the next steps diagram based on the button you hover. We just shipped a landing page, and this signup page to follow.