Sprocket Android 1.4.05 Snackbars

Last time Ive worked on Snackbars was a long time ago, and it looks like as of Google I/O 2016 the Material Design Guidelines have been updated to specifying that Snackbars are replacing all toasts. I went ahead and designed new colored ones for Sprocket with some terrific results! :)
Check out Sprocket, my new bicycle marketplace/database at:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en