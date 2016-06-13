Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Retrographic

Sprocket Android 1.4.05 Snackbars

Retrographic
material ux ui theme green color snackbar toast search marketplace bicycle sprocket
Last time Ive worked on Snackbars was a long time ago, and it looks like as of Google I/O 2016 the Material Design Guidelines have been updated to specifying that Snackbars are replacing all toasts. I went ahead and designed new colored ones for Sprocket with some terrific results! :)

Check out Sprocket, my new bicycle marketplace/database at:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Posted on Jun 13, 2016
We make a bicycle marketplace

