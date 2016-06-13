Sprocket Android 1.4+ Filter

Bicycle filter for the Sprocket marketplace and bicycle collection activities. The Years filter is in an "active-open" state and will collapse into a 1977-2007 bubble with edit icon when inactive. This activity will open by animating the expanding green appbar down after the filter icon is pressed.

Check out Sprocket, my new bicycle marketplace/database at:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en