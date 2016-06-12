7
Sprocket 1.4 Marketplace Filter (Concept)

Sprocket 1.4 Marketplace Filter (Concept) concept ux ui simple fab overlay modal years types filter android sprocket
This is an early design for a marketplace filtering system based on some of the data we already have. I already see some things that can be improved in this design. Would you use this filter?

Check out Sprocket, my new bicycle marketplace/database at:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Posted on Jun 12, 2016
We make a bicycle marketplace

