Sprocket 1.4 Favorites (Concept)

Sprocket 1.4 Favorites (Concept) feature material add heart collection history favorite like ux bicycle sprocket android
I've had several cyclists ask me to add favoring bikes so they can be viewed under Sprocket's collection tab. What do you think? Would you use it?

Check out Sprocket, my new bicycle marketplace/database at:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

We make a bicycle marketplace

