Sprocket Android 1.4 Marketplace Tutorials

Tutorials teaching cyclists that they can sell their bike by looking it up in the Sprocket database.
Empty marketplace tutorial sprinkling some encouragement and guiding a bicycle owner to make the first sale in their area. There's a nice wave animation around the FAB in this state, which can be seen by setting the distance low and the location somewhere where no one is selling bikes.
Check it out in my new bicycle marketplace/database at:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en