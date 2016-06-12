7
Retrograhic

Sprocket Android 1.4 Location/Distance Filter

7
Retrograhic
7 for Retrograhic
  • Save
Sprocket Android 1.4 Location/Distance Filter bicycle sell menu toast material ux distance location filter market marketplace sprocket
Download color palette

Adopted the UX from Close5 & letitgo. Does a nice job of giving initial location state feedback and toasting the viewer on scroll without requiring itemized location data on each item. :D The sale pages themselves do have the owners zip code.

Check it out in my new bicycle marketplace/database at:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Sp and 14 tabs
Rebound of
Sprocket Android 1.4 Marketplace
By 7
Retrograhic
Retrograhic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrograhic

View profile
    • Like