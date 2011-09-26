🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've always wanted to make some typefaces. This weekend, with the help of Fontstruct, and some inspiration from a personal project that motivated me to develop a font for use as @font-face on a web design - I made my first font.
This is very much the beta iteration, and open to all constructive criticism.
Inspiration for the style includes the SIGG logo, EPES transport (logo I see on trucks all the time), and a concept I did for my own personal logo based on the aforementioned.
It doesn't have a name yet. Suggestions welcome. :-)