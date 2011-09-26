Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joel Glovier

my first font

Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
  • Save
my first font typeface font
Download color palette

I've always wanted to make some typefaces. This weekend, with the help of Fontstruct, and some inspiration from a personal project that motivated me to develop a font for use as @font-face on a web design - I made my first font.

This is very much the beta iteration, and open to all constructive criticism.

Inspiration for the style includes the SIGG logo, EPES transport (logo I see on trucks all the time), and a concept I did for my own personal logo based on the aforementioned.

It doesn't have a name yet. Suggestions welcome. :-)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 26, 2011
Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
I design workflow tools for humans.

More by Joel Glovier

View profile
    • Like