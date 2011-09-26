I've always wanted to make some typefaces. This weekend, with the help of Fontstruct, and some inspiration from a personal project that motivated me to develop a font for use as @font-face on a web design - I made my first font.

This is very much the beta iteration, and open to all constructive criticism.

Inspiration for the style includes the SIGG logo, EPES transport (logo I see on trucks all the time), and a concept I did for my own personal logo based on the aforementioned.

It doesn't have a name yet. Suggestions welcome. :-)