Dashboard for Freelancer.com

Dashboard for Freelancer.com icon portal web sketch material flat overview dashboard blue freelancer
I recently was asked to setup a redesign / small art direction for freelancer.com. Just in impression of how it can look as well.

Posted on Jun 10, 2016
