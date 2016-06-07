Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Annie Szafranski

LD Thanks

Annie Szafranski
Annie Szafranski
  • Save
LD Thanks web design san diego doodles lines illustration typography card thank you shipping cards
Download color palette

Designed the original Little Dame website when the shop opened, but now that they've had time to get their bearings, they brought me back on to build out their shop! Since they'll be selling online, they needed some cards to go out with shipping. This is just one option!

Annie Szafranski
Annie Szafranski
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Annie Szafranski

View profile
    • Like