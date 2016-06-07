Iestyn Lloyd

Gêmtiwb Logo

Iestyn Lloyd
Iestyn Lloyd
  • Save
Gêmtiwb Logo controller play cinema4d child kids games console logo
Download color palette

Logo created for Welsh language website Gêmtiwb (trans. Game Tube) which acts as a portal to kids videos doing game walkthroughs in Welsh.

First attempt using Cinema 4D

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2016
Iestyn Lloyd
Iestyn Lloyd

More by Iestyn Lloyd

View profile
    • Like