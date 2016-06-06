Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brandon Gaffney

Fuel

Brandon Gaffney
Brandon Gaffney
  • Save
Fuel phone fuel cables apple iphone packaging
Download color palette

This was a project for some packaging for the various cables and connectors we carried at Phone Doctors. These were actually produced and carried in the stores, with the exception of the white being clear on the final product.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2016
Brandon Gaffney
Brandon Gaffney

More by Brandon Gaffney

View profile
    • Like