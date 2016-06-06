Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sprocket Android 1.4 Marketplace

Sprocket Android 1.4 Marketplace icon green mobile app ux ui android cycle bike bicycle bicycle app app sprocket
As of 1.4 Sprocket features a fully functional marketplace for buying and selling bikes! To accomodate I designed this sweet corner tab UX that exists within the app bar to the left of the surface level actions. The current tabs are "SprocketBlog, Marketplace, Your Collections"

Check out my new bicycle marketplace/database at:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Sprocket 1311 fab 03
Rebound of
Sprocket 1.3.1 Search FAB
Posted on Jun 6, 2016
We make a bicycle marketplace

