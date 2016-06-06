Sprocket Android 1.4 Marketplace

As of 1.4 Sprocket features a fully functional marketplace for buying and selling bikes! To accomodate I designed this sweet corner tab UX that exists within the app bar to the left of the surface level actions. The current tabs are "SprocketBlog, Marketplace, Your Collections"

Check out my new bicycle marketplace/database at:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en