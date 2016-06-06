Marcos Castro

Strikes the bell !

Marcos Castro
Marcos Castro
  • Save
Strikes the bell ! illustration icon alert animated 2d gif strikes animation notification bell
Download color palette

A new animation to alert of a new notification !

I've been working on a new series of animations for a new product of an american brand, I hope you like it. Soon I will share more.

Do you like? Press (L)
Show your love! <3

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2016
Marcos Castro
Marcos Castro

More by Marcos Castro

View profile
    • Like