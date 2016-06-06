Tony Babel

Shark bait

Tony Babel
Tony Babel
Hire Me
  • Save
Shark bait gif after effects shark help vacation life belt 2d cute animation
Download color palette

Another one in the series for https://www.umake.xyz

*No yellow triangles were harmed during production, well none except Jeff... Jeff is no longer with us...

Follow me on:
instagram | behance | site

Exportdribbble still 2x
Rebound of
The idiot and the red button
By Tony Babel
View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2016
Tony Babel
Tony Babel
Multidisciplinary Designer, Animator & Illustrator.
Hire Me

More by Tony Babel

View profile
    • Like