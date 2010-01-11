Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Custom Webkit Scrollbar

Added a custom scrollbar to my blog. Expecting a wave of criticism for abandoning the native one...

Posted on Jan 11, 2010
