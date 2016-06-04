Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kieran Link

Creation Hair & Beauty Logo

Kieran Link
Kieran Link
  • Save
Creation Hair & Beauty Logo simple blackandwhite lettering type branding typography design logo
Download color palette

A logo I designed for Creation Hair & Beauty. The name says it all really they are a Hair and Beauty Salon.

Let me know what you guys think...

Much love x

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2016
Kieran Link
Kieran Link

More by Kieran Link

View profile
    • Like