Robert Berki

RemQIU - Music Events iOS

Robert Berki
Robert Berki
Hire Me
  • Save
RemQIU - Music Events iOS buy tickets ticket ui design user interface mobile app design ios music events event
RemQIU - Music Events iOS buy tickets ticket ui design user interface mobile app design ios music events event
RemQIU - Music Events iOS buy tickets ticket ui design user interface mobile app design ios music events event
RemQIU - Music Events iOS buy tickets ticket ui design user interface mobile app design ios music events event
Download color palette
  1. remqiu-music-events-tickets-ios-app-design-ui-dribbble-shot-3.png
  2. remqiu-music-events-tickets-ios-app-design-ui-dribbble-shot-6.png
  3. remqiu-music-events-tickets-ios-app-design-ui-dribbble-shot-4.png
  4. remqiu-music-events-tickets-ios-app-design-ui-dribbble-shot-5.png

Here are some preview screens of a simple little app where you can track and buy tickets on certain events.

Zoom in or simply view the attachment for the crisp view.

If you like this shot hit “L” and follow me if you like my work and want to stay updated.

Wanna send me a message? hi@robertberki.com or simply visit my website, https://robertberki.com/

Have a great day !

Robert Berki
Robert Berki
I design.
Hire Me

More by Robert Berki

View profile
    • Like