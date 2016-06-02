RemQIU - Music Events iOS

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here are some preview screens of a simple little app where you can track and buy tickets on certain events.
Zoom in or simply view the attachment for the crisp view.
If you like this shot hit “L” and follow me if you like my work and want to stay updated.
Wanna send me a message? hi@robertberki.com or simply visit my website, https://robertberki.com/
Have a great day !